Two-headed snake on exhibit at Salato Center

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A rare, two-headed copperhead snake is on display at the Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort.
The center says the snake will be shown to the public until Nov. 21, when it closes for the winter.
The snake is only a month old and is on display from 10 a.m to 4 p.m every Tuesday through Saturday. The center closes seasonally each year to allow the staff to maintain and update exhibits and facilities.
During this year’s closure, center staff plan to expand the existing indoor snake exhibit. The center is located off U.S. 60 in Frankfort. A bronze deer statue marks the entrance of the main Kentucky Fish and Wildlife campus.