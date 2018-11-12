Pritzker, Rauner to make joint appearance at IL 200th birthday celebration

CHICAGO, IL (KFVS) - Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and Governor elect J.B. Pritzker will make an appearance at the 200th Birthday Party on December 3.
That’s the day in 1818 when Illinois became the nation’s 21st state.
“The milestone represented by our 2ooth birthday is especially important as we turn our focus to the future,” Rauner said. “The state possesses a legacy of invention, persistence and economic vitality. This is the time to reflect on those assets and come together to put them to work for the people of Illinois.”
“Just as Illinoisans of all backgrounds have united and pushed our state forward for 200 years, we will celebrate our bicentennial as one Illinois,” said Governor-elect JB Pritzker. “We are the land of Abraham Lincoln and Barack Obama, home to the world’s leading companies and universities, an economic powerhouse of the Midwest and agriculture powerhouse of our country. Together, we will ring in our third century with hope and optimism and strive to build on the progress of the 200 years before us.”
The celebration is moving from the United Center to the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier.
According to the governor’s office, those who bought tickets for the United Center may use them for the party at Navy Pier or contact Ticketmaster for a refund prior to December 2. Future ticket purchase opportunities will be announced as they become available.
