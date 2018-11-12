Paducah police investigating stolen bracelet worth $7K

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - The Paducah police department is investigating a theft from an area jewelry store.
According to employees, a man grabbed a bracelet and ran away from the Zales store on Hinckleville Road on November 2.
The man is described as dark skinned in his early 20s. 5′10″ tall with a thin build, wearing white shoes, jeans, black jacket and trapper style hat.
Witnesses said the man had a tattoo between his eyebrows with the letters “STL.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Paducah police at 270-444-8550.
