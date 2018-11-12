Murray, KY attorney arrested for theft, accused of failing to disperse $900K

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - An attorney from Murray, Kentucky has been arrested on a warrant for two counts of theft involving nearly $1 Million.
According to the Kentucky State Police, Joseph W. Bolin, 72, was booked into the Calloway County Jail after being arrested for theft failure to make required disposition over $10,000.
The investigation began in the spring of 2018 according to KSP, when a victim contacted police alleging that Bolin had not made all the required disbursement payments relating to a probate case he was overseeing.
A seven month investigation showed that Bolin failed to disperse over $900,000 on multiple probate cases. More charges could be forthcoming.
The investigation was presented to the Calloway County Grand Jury on November 6, 2018.
The investigation continues by KSP. If anyone feels that they may have been a victim, contact Detective Robichaud at 270-856-3721.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
