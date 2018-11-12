Man accused of hitting victim, stealing money and beer

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - According to Paducah, Kentucky police a man was arrested on robbery and other charges on Thursday, November 8.

Shiron Smith, 41, was arrested on second degree robbery, fleeing on foot and resisting arrest.

Police responded to a robbery next to FiveStar on H C Mathis Road where a victim had been hit and robbed of $17 and a purchased beer.

Near the intersection of North 26th Street and Park Ave. police found a person who matched the description of the suspect.

The suspect, later identified as Smith, dropped his beer and ran but was caught by the K-9 “Don."

Smith was uncooperative and resisted arrest, according to police. He was later booked into the McCracken County Jail.

