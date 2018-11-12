Keeping your pets safe this winter

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - As the temperature drops, you might be thinking about how to keep your animals warm and healthy.
Dr. Brian Heuring with Cape Small Animal Clinic said once the temperature drops below freezing, you need to protect your pets from the cold.
If you can’t bring your pets indoors, Dr. Heuring said to find a dry area that is not drafty. For insulation, he recommends blankets or straw bedding.
Keep an eye on your pets' ears and tails, as they can get frostbite quickly. Some signs of frostbite are black colored skin that looks like it’s going to fall off.
Coats and sweaters help keep pets warm outside, and there’s one thing you can do after walks.
“When they come back inside from being outside, you’ll want to clean those toes," said Dr. Heuring. “You’ll want to look at the bottom, make sure there’s no salt that maybe from the outside sidewalks that’s stuck in between toes. You’ll just want to make sure that they’re good and dry and clean.”
He said to double check your car engine area before driving, as cats hide in there to keep warm.
Dr. Heuring knows of one dog that already died this winter season from antifreeze poisoning, so watch out for spills and leaks.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.