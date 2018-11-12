Homicide under investigation in St. Francois Co., MO, person of interest in custody

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - St. Francois County officials are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead.
St. Francois County Sheriff’s Departments along with Bismark Police Department officials said detectives are investigating the death of a 67-year-old Bismark, Missouri woman.
She was found in her home Sunday afternoon on Nov. 11.
Officials said evidence at the scene indicates the death was a homicide. They also said a person of interest is in custody and formal charges are expected.
No further information has been released at this time.
