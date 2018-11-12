First Alert: Snow is on the way

(KFVS) - Get ready for a blast of winter today.
Lisa Michaels says some of our northwestern counties could see about a 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulate today.
Rain will move into most of the Heartland around Noon, but some of that rain could be a wintry mix in the northeastern counties.
The snow will push South and enter into Cape Girardeau around dusk. Accumulations will vary from a half-inch in Cape with more to the North and a dusting South.
Temperatures will also continue to drop as the cold front moves through this afternoon. It will feel bitter outside with a strong North wind that could have gusts up to 25 mph.
Tonight will be blustery as cold air pushes the temperatures in the 20s.
Freezing drizzle is possible, which could create slick travel during the evening and early morning hours on Tuesday.
The Heartland should be dry and sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will still be below average.
Another system could bring another round of wintry weather on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
