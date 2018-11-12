Ceremony honors Veterans in Cape Girardeau, MO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The keynote speaker of the ceremony was the former Missouri Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder.
Veterans we spoke with said the ceremony was emotional as they recalled their time in the service and remembered all who fought and died for our country.
“Being a Vietnam Vet and the way that things were done when we got home, it means a whole lot,” one Veteran said. “I can’t even express what it means to know that people are accepting that we fought for our country there and are honoring us and that makes me feel proud inside.”
Like many, said he is proud to be a Veteran and love their country
The service was provided by the Veterans of Foreign Ward, Clippard Wilson Taylor Post 3838, Cape Girardeau County, Cape Girardeau Joint Veterans Council, Marine Corps League and Cpl. Mason O. Yarbrough Det. 1081.
Music was provided by the Jerry Ford Patriotic Band.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.