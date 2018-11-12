3 arrested in Fancy Farm, Ky on drug charges

FANCY FARM, KY (KFVS) - Officials with the Graves County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office were called to Fancy Farm Sunday, Nov. 11.
David Burton, Anthony Broach and Amber Klepfer/Burton all of Fancy Farm were arrested.
Burton, 26, was charged with trafficking in marijuana- less than 8 oz- second off, possession of a controlled substance - first degree, first offence (drug unspecified), possession of a controlled substance not in the original container and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
Broach, 48, and Klepfer/Burton, 30, were charged with possession of a controlled substance - first degree, first offense (drug unspecified) and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
All were where arrested and lodged in Graves County Jail.
According to Graves County officials. on Nov. 11 they responded to State Rte. 80 on a drug tip. It was reported that Klepfer/Burton and Burton were participating in illegal drug distribution.
Deputies arrived at the residence and conducted a search. During the search, marijuana was located along with scales, baggies, and other drug paraphernalia, used in distribution of illegal drugs were located in a bedroom of the residence.
Prescription controlled substances were also located in other rooms in the residence along with drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.