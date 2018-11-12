AED devices awarded to community organizations in SE MO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Fundraising efforts through SoutheastHEALTH has helped to provide 11 community organizations with automated external defibrillators (AED).
The 11 AED devices were recently awarded to the following organizations:
- St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson
- Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Wells
- Perryville Fire Department
- Leopold R-III School District
- Jackson Senior Center
- St. Ambrose Catholic School in Chaffee
- Harmony Congressional Methodist Church in Marble Hill
- Nell Holcomb School
- Early Childhood Center
- Cape Youth Tackle Football
- VIP Industries in Cape Girardeau
The organizations receiving the AEDs will be trained on their use.
AEDs are used in restoring a regular heart rhythm during a sudden cardiac arrest.
Additional AEDs will be awarded in the fall of 2019. Applications are accepted now through May 31, 2019.
The SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors, an arm of the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation, purchased the AED devices.
The Foundation says they used money to purchase the devices came from fundraisers such as ‘Coins for Cardiac’ and a red wine and chocolate paring.
Last year the Ambassadors awarded 10 AEDs. It was the first year for this project.
