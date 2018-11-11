Kansas City Chiefs improve to 9-1 after 26-14 win over Cardinals

(KFVS) - The Kansas City Chiefs host the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 11.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 249 yards with two passing touchdowns.
Running back Kareem Hunt rushed for 71 yards in the effort. Spencer Ware has the Chiefs lone rushing touchdown.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught for 117 yards and had both receiving touchdowns.
Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen passed for 208 yards with one passing touchdown.
David Johnson provided the Cardinals' offense on two front, rushing for 98 yards with one rushing touchdown and catching for 85 yards with one receiving touchdown.
The Chiefs hold on and improve to 9-1 with the 26-14 win.
