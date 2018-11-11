First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Main weather story continues to be a cold and messy weather system for Monday afternoon and night. Models have now converged on a wetter forecast, but precip type is a big challenge due to marginal temps at the surface and aloft. Looks like mainly light rain Monday afternoon, though some snow could mix in over northwest counties where it will be a bit colder. On Monday evening and night rain looks to mix with or change to wet snow mainly over SE Missouri and S Illinois. However, temps aloft are looking warmer, which means we may get less snow and more light freezing rain or sleet even as north winds gust and air temps drop. This could result in some slick or icy conditions Monday evening…including during drive time. Later overnight cold north winds will push temps below freezing even in southeastern counties, so some icy roadways could develop even there.