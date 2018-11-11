First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Clouds have moved in quickly early this morning, bringing air temperatures up in some areas. But these clouds will help keep it chilly again today despite light southerly breezes. Assuming we get a bit of sun through the clouds, afternoon highs look to make it a bit above 40 today….with some mid 40s possible south. Overall a mostly cloudy and chilly day. Clouds will thicken up tonight as winds become northerly again. A few sprinkles or flurries possible overnight but it should stay mainly dry with cold, dry air at the surface.
Main weather story continues to be a cold and messy weather system for Monday afternoon and night. Models have now converged on a wetter forecast, but precip type is a big challenge due to marginal temps at the surface and aloft. Looks like mainly light rain Monday afternoon, though some snow could mix in over northwest counties where it will be a bit colder. On Monday evening and night rain looks to mix with or change to wet snow mainly over SE Missouri and S Illinois. However, temps aloft are looking warmer, which means we may get less snow and more light freezing rain or sleet even as north winds gust and air temps drop. This could result in some slick or icy conditions Monday evening…including during drive time. Later overnight cold north winds will push temps below freezing even in southeastern counties, so some icy roadways could develop even there.
Behind this system it will be dry but cold and blustery on Tuesday..with highs only in the 30s again. Tuesday night and Wednesday morning will be very cold for November, with lows near 20….but after that we’ll begin a gradual moderating trend. One new trend this morning is for some models to develop an upper low which brushes the Heartland on Thursday…but this is a questionable development so won’t worry too much about that at this point. Next weekend is looking cool but dry.
