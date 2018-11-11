First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Main story tonight is the cold, wet and messy weather expected Monday afternoon into early Monday night, but there is a growing threat of a potentially strong system later in the week too. In the meantime, tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold but mainly dry….with maybe an isolated light snow or sleet shower but no measurable precip expected. On Monday widespread precip moves in from the southwest by early afternoon….as chilly rain for much of the area except some northwest counties of SE MO and SW IL where it become wet snow very quickly. During the afternoon we’ll have rain over the southeastern half of the area and wet snow or a mix over the northwest. However, during the evening hours gusty north winds will start to blow in colder air…so we’ll begin to see a changeover to snow and/or sleet and light freezing rain from northwest to southeast…but precipitation will be tapering off by about 10 or 11 pm. Our northwest counties may pick up an inch or two of wet snow accumulation by Monday evening…but other counties may have just enough mixed precip to create some icy travel,

and if roads can ice up quickly enough there could be some icy spots Tuesday morning even as skies clear out.