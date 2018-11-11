Beloved I-55 goat passes away

"Billy" the goat has passes away. (Source - Goat of I-55)
By Kyle Hinton | November 10, 2018 at 9:06 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 9:06 PM

(KFVS) - Travelers of I-55 are mourning the loss of a local fixture.

According to Facebook page of “Billy the I-55 goat”, Billy passed away from old age on Thursday, Nov. 8.

Billy has been a staple on I-55 for several years and many travelers have caught of glimpse of him on the bluffs around mile marker 153.

The "Goat of I-55″ has sparked much debate about whether it is 152.8 or 153 and even proposing to change his name to Brady.

Billy always brought a smile to people traveling on I-55.

