Beloved I-55 goat passes away

(KFVS) - Travelers of I-55 are mourning the loss of a local fixture.
According to Facebook page of “Billy the I-55 goat”, Billy passed away from old age on Thursday, Nov. 8.
Billy has been a staple on I-55 for several years and many travelers have caught of glimpse of him on the bluffs around mile marker 153.
The "Goat of I-55″ has sparked much debate about whether it is 152.8 or 153 and even proposing to change his name to Brady.
Billy always brought a smile to people traveling on I-55.
