UT-Martin defeats Tennessee Tech 38-13

MARTIN, TN (KFVS) - The Skyhawks hosts the Golden Eagles in an OVC match-up.
Skyhawks quarterback Joe Hudson passed for 183 yards with one passing touchdown.
Running back Jamiee Bowe rushed for 49 yards with two rushing touchdowns. Ladar Galloway also rushed for 52 yards and one rushing touchdown.
Golden Eagles quarterback Bailey Fisher passed for 48 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.
Running back Andrew Goldsmith rushed for 60 yards and had two touchdowns.
The Skyhawks scored early and held the lead for a 38-13 victory.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.