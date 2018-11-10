1969 undefeated Marion, IL football team honors coach on 80th birthday

MARION, IL (KFVS) - The sophomore football team from Marion High School in 1969 had an undefeated season for the first time in Marion High School History. Their record was 8-0 and the win occurred on November 4, 1969.
The coach of that team, Jim Reid, celebrated his 80th birthday on Friday, November 9, and was surprised by several players from that years team and other friends and family.
Since the winning season occurred almost 50-years-ago and the coach happened to be turning 80, the team thought it might be a good time for a reunion and to celebrate a milestone birthday as a surprise.
The team contacted Marion High School and they graciously agreed to allow the 1969 winning trophy to be re-presented to the coach at the party.
Coach Reid spoke about the winning season and the team.
“You know records are made to be broken, but I played on that team a lot, and tried to give them something to sink their teeth into and they did a good job,” said Coach Reid. “You just try to get to that point where you can have some kind of achievement and point those out to them."
Coach Reid taught and coached for 33 years.
