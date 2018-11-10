Taking care of outdoor plants in the cold

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cold weather also means it is time to take extra care of your outdoor plants.
Paul Schnare with Sunny Hill Gardens in Cape Girardeau says it’s time to bring them inside. He says you can cover any plants that can’t be moved, but you should use a lightweight, breathable fabric.
Another tip is that he suggests using what’s called a Harvest Guard.
“Let’s say some flowers or something like that you’ve planted this spring and you want to try to keep them blooming a little bit longer then you can get a Harvest Guard which is a really light weight material and put those over those blooming plants and that will help them to prevent and keep them from being frostbitten,” said Schnare.
