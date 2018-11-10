SEMO Food Bank mobile pantries in Butler, Stoddard Counties

STODDARD AND BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Two mobile food pantries will be set up Saturday, November 10 in Stoddard and Butler counties.
According to the Semo Food Bank, one will be at the Bread Shed in Poplar Bluff at 203 North D Street. The other will be in at Trinity United Methodist Church in Bloomfield at 704 West Missouri Street.
Remember to bring a bag or box and a photo ID for proof of address.
Only one person per address can receive food. Both mobile pantries begin at 9 a.m.
