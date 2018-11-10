Scouting For Food underway in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Area Boy and Cubs Scouts distributed bags to homes in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 10 as part of the 34th annual Scouting For Food.
We caught up with Cub Scouts Pack 312 in Jackson who walked door-to-door putting plastic blue bags on people’s doors for the food drive.
Last year, Greater St. Louis Area Council Boy Scouts of America collected a total of 1,989,734 items of food.
Now, the Boy Scouts and MERS Missouri Goodwill, the 2018 Scouting For Food sponsor, are asking residents to leave the bags filled with canned goods on their doorsteps on Saturday, Nov. 17 by 9 a.m. for pickup.
According to MERS, Scouts gathered more than 2 million food items in 2016 which was enough to provide about 590,000 meals for those in need.
For more information visit sff.stlbsa.org.
