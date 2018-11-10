Saturday Evening Outlook

A messy forecast is shaping up for Monday and especially Monday evening. A weather system moving through the lower Mississippi Valley will send moisture north to be met with cold, dry air blowing in from the northwest. This could result in some slippery early-winter weather by Monday evening. Models continue to be somewhat inconsistent (some drier, some wetter) but the consensus is that a swath of light precip will develop across the region late Monday as light rain or rain and snow mixed…and then will transition to all snow from NW to SE Monday evening. At this point this does not look a major system, and accumulations look pretty meager. However, with surface temps falling to around (or below) freezing after sunset, some minor slick accumulations look possible. Behind this system we’ll have a sunny but cold and blustery Tuesday…and a very cold Tuesday night. Beyond Tuesday night a mainly dry and gradually moderating outlook for the rest of the week.