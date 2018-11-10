Redhawks fall at Murray State in OVC Game of the Week

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - The Redhawks fell to the Racers on Saturday, Nov. 10 at Roy Stewart Stadium.
In a turn of events, Southeast dropped to Murray with a final score of 40-38.
SEMO went into halftime with a 31-7 lead over Murray.
The Racers made a furious comeback with 17 points in the 3rd.
Southeast came back with 7 points in the final quarter with 20 seconds left only to give up a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff return.
Southeast has a perfect 4-0 record at Houck Field this season. SEMO is one of the three teams in the Ohio Valley Conference undefeated at home in 2018.
They play Eastern Illinois at home with kickoff starting at 1 p.m.
