One injured in motorcycle vs. vehicle crash in McCracken Co.
A man was sent to a local hospital after a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Friday, Nov. 9. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Kaylie Ross | November 9, 2018 at 6:43 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 6:43 PM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A man was sent to a local hospital after a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Friday, Nov. 9.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 4 p.m. deputies responded to the 400 block of College Ave. for a collision.

30-year-old William Brown was driving a black motorcycle traveling east on College St. and 44-year-old Jennifer Dukes was traveling west on College St. in a Toyota SUV.

Brown failed to make the curve and ran into the side of Duke’s vehicle.

Brown was transported to a local hospital for non-threatening injuries.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Mercy EMS, Lone Oak Fire Dept. and Handley’s Towing.

