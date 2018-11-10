One injured in motorcycle vs. vehicle crash in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A man was sent to a local hospital after a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Friday, Nov. 9.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 4 p.m. deputies responded to the 400 block of College Ave. for a collision.
30-year-old William Brown was driving a black motorcycle traveling east on College St. and 44-year-old Jennifer Dukes was traveling west on College St. in a Toyota SUV.
Brown failed to make the curve and ran into the side of Duke’s vehicle.
Brown was transported to a local hospital for non-threatening injuries.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Mercy EMS, Lone Oak Fire Dept. and Handley’s Towing.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.