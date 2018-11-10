Germany: Merkel warns of modern racism on Kristallnacht 80th

From right, the President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany Josef Schuster, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the President of Germany's upper house Bundesrat Daniel Guenther and the former German Federal Presidents Horst Koehler, Joachim Gauck and Christian Wulff arrive at the synagogue Rykestrasse in the district Prenzlauer Berg in Berlin, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 to attend an event commemorating the Night of Broken Glass 1938, in which Nazis burned and vandalized synagogues and Jewish businesses across the country and killing over 400 people. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) (AP)