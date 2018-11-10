First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A messy pattern is set to return on Monday into Monday evening as a large weather system moves across the lower Mississippi Valley. It looks like we’ll be on the northern edge of this system….but we could get some light precipitation especially Monday evening. Right now some scattered light rain or snow looks possible on Monday…with air temps above freezing. But by sunset Monday into early Monday night things could get slippery with a chance of some minor accumulations of snow as the system moves west to east over the region. Some of our models keep most of this precip just south of us, however, so we’ll have to monitor this weekend for likely tweaks. In any event….this system will introduce another surge of cold, dry air for Tuesday and Wednesday, before we begin to gradually moderate toward next weekend. Currently next weekend is looking dry and seasonably cool but not cold.