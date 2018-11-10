First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Sunshine is set to return today, but it will stay on the chilly side. As high pressure builds in from the west our gusty north winds will die down as well, especially by this afternoon. Highs should range from the mid 30s north near Mt. Vernon to the low 40s south near Kennett and Martin, TN. Quiet and cold tonight, with lows mainly in the 20s…although some valleys may dip into the teens. Sunday will bring increasing clouds but it will actually begin to warm up….temporarily…with afternoon temps in the 40s.
A messy pattern is set to return on Monday into Monday evening as a large weather system moves across the lower Mississippi Valley. It looks like we’ll be on the northern edge of this system….but we could get some light precipitation especially Monday evening. Right now some scattered light rain or snow looks possible on Monday…with air temps above freezing. But by sunset Monday into early Monday night things could get slippery with a chance of some minor accumulations of snow as the system moves west to east over the region. Some of our models keep most of this precip just south of us, however, so we’ll have to monitor this weekend for likely tweaks. In any event….this system will introduce another surge of cold, dry air for Tuesday and Wednesday, before we begin to gradually moderate toward next weekend. Currently next weekend is looking dry and seasonably cool but not cold.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.