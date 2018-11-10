DeSomer rushes for 4 TDs, but Salukis falls 57-38 to South Dakota State

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Salukis hosts the Jackrabbits as MVC conference play winds down.
Salukis quarterback Matt DeSomer passed for 184 yards with one passing touchdown.
Running back D.J. Davis led rushing yards with 203. DeSomer however, rushed for four touchdowns.
Wide Receiver Raphae Leonard caught for 76 yards and has the lone receiving touchdown.
Jackrabbits quarterback Taryn Christion passed for 341 yards and had two passing touchdowns.
Running back Pierre Strong rushed for 194 yards with three rushing touchdowns. Mikey Daniel rushed for 98 yards with two rushing touchdowns.
Wide Receiver Cade Johnson caught for 198 yards with two receiving touchdowns.
The Jackrabbits took and early lead and never looked back as they won 57-38.
Salukis fall to 2-8 on the season.
