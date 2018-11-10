3 charged with kidnapping, assault after man found beaten

DRESDEN, TN (KFVS) - According to Weakley County Sheriff’s Office investigators, three men are facing kidnapping, assault and other charges after a man was beaten in Tennessee.
On Friday morning, November 9 about 7:30 a.m. a driver was flagged down by a man on Highway 89 between Dresden and Sharon Tennessee, and called the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies and an ambulance were sent to the scene where the 19-year-old Dresden, Tenn. man was taken to an area hospital with head trauma.
Investigators from the sheriff’s department obtained a search warrant for a home off of Highway 89. They found the man had been taken to a shed and had been held against his will.
According to investigators, the man had been tied to a chair with zip ties, his eyes had been covered with tape and a bag placed over his head.
He was then hit in the head with what was believed to be a wooden table leg.
The three men who were involved in the kidnapping and assault left the man there and drove off, according to investigators.
The man was able to get a lighter from his pants and burn through the zip ties and escaped by kicking the tin off of the shed.
That is when he flagged down the driver.
While the deputies were at the scene waiting on the search warrant, the three men drove back to the home.
When they saw the deputies, they drove off in a silver Honda Civic.
Deputies chased the Civic on several backroads south of Martin, Tennessee. The three suspects stopped and gave up on Hilltop Road.
A search warrant was served, and items were collected as evidence in the case.
While searching the home, investigators found marijuana, baggies and digital scales.
The three men are all charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and evading arrest.
They are: 18-year-old Christian James Allen of Dresden, 18-year-old Trever James Bradberry of Dresden and 18-year-old Cody Wayne Brown of Dresden.
Trever Bradberry was charged with the possession of marijuana with intent to resale.
Christian Allen was out of jail at the time on bond for an incident in Dresden in September where he fired a gun toward someone, according to investigators.
