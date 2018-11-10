2 charged under Hailey’s Law with child abuse, neglect

DRESDEN, TN (KFVS) - A man and woman are facing chld abuse and neglect charges in Tennessee.
According to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, Kristin Leann Goode, 27, of Dresden and James Cory Lane, 29 of Union City are facing the charges under Hailey’s Law.
The man and woman were arrested by deputies on November 8.
Investigators said three children had hair follicle tests that showed positive for methamphetamine.
The man and woman had failed previous drug screen test for meth and other drugs at the request of children’s services, according to investigators.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.