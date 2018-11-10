Businesses brace for busy deer hunting firearms season

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Deer hunters have their equipment ready for the first two days of firearm season and certain business owners are calling this weekend their busiest time of year.
Deer hunting has a $1 billion impact to Missouri's economy each year and owners at local meat packing and taxidermy stores are bracing to be flooded with new deer orders this weekend.
Revis Reisenbichler owns Reis Meat Processing in Pocahontas, Missouri and he is expecting to get in 200 deer this weekend alone and says they have done processed about 13 hundred in a single season.
"My employees do not like this season because we work hard all the way through it because spoilage is always a factor in our business,” he said. “We pride ourselves on not having anything that is questionable. Yeah it's not like we can take Thanksgiving weekend off and expect the deer to still be good when we come back. We have to keep it going and keep it processed."
Mike Goodwin owns Southeast Taxidermy in Jackson, Missorui and he gets hundreds of orders from deer firearm season and nicknames it Black Friday for his line of work.
"Monday will be crazy because all of those people will come into town and they'll bring their deer,” Goodwin said. “Sometimes it will be ten or twelve heads in a day and sometimes it will be 30 and that is just the shoulder mounts. In our business you have to jump on this stuff. There is a time table, you can't just let it sit around."
The Missouri Department of Conservation is doing mandatory sampling for Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 10 & 11.
If you shoot a deer in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Madison, Perry, Saint Francois, Sainte Genevieve or Washington counties, you must first take it to one of the CWD testing sites before visiting a meat processor or taxidermist.
For a full list of the sites, click here.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.