What you need to know Nov. 9

(KFVS) - Good Friday morning, it is Nov. 9.
We have rain on the radar in our southeast counties and some of our northwest counties. Some of the northern rain might have a few snowflakes mixed in, but the showers are barely showing up.
Otherwise, Lisa Michaels says today will be chilly and there will be winds out of the north that will make it feel even colder. High temperatures will only get into the 40s.
Tonight the Heartland could see flurries in the northern half of the viewing area. It will probably not accumulate.
We’re going to dry out for the weekend, but it will be cold. Lows will get into the 20s. Highs will only get into the 30s on Saturday and the 40s on Sunday.
- The opioid crisis is exploding in the Heartland. Check out this behind the scenes look with Poplar Bluff police.
- Jackson County ballots are concerning a few county residents.
- Spiderwebs in Arkansas are floating across the state.
- Local businesses are getting creative to meet the books after Missouri voters passed proposition B.
Magic 8 Ball, Uno and pinball: 2018 inductees into National Toy Hall of Fame.
Spiderwebs are found floating across Arkansas.
A Dutchman, age 69, seeks to have an age change to 49.
