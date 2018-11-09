2 vehicle crash in Graves Co., KY injures both drivers

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - On Nov. 8 in Graves County, Kentucky deputies responded to a crash around 10:03 p.m.
Deputies responded to KY 303 at Tucker Rd. in Mayfield for a two vehicle crash.
William House, 65, was operating a motor vehicle traveling west on Tucker Rd when he failed to stop at a stop sign at KY 303.
House went through the intersection according to police and was struck by 24-year-old Keanu Murphy as he was headed south on KY 303/
Both drivers were taken to an area medical center. House was flown to Nashville for further treatment.
The Kentucky State Police and Graves County Rescue Squad assisted at the scene.
