Toy Testers: Hungry Hungry Hippos

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -This year we tested a toy that’s been around for decades.
Hungry Hungry Hippos is a family fun game that's proved itself to still be a hit among some first graders at Blanchard Elementary.
Mrs. Winans' first grade class joined the feeding frenzy with hungry Hungry Hippos.
“When you pulled it out I was like oh my gosh it takes me back to my child hood and my sisters and I playing,” said Winans.
The game with chomping hippos is easy to put together, easy to store and has a cool name.
“I thought the game was fun because the games called Hungry Hungry Hippos and my hippo was called Hungry Hungry, and, I’m always hungry,” said one student in the class.
The kids also liked it because you can involve your friends.
“I think this toy is cool because you get to play with it and you get to share with your friends,” said another student.
But they also know, they’ve got to keep it away from their younger siblings.
“I would play with just my mom and dad because my little sister would eat these balls.”
And as a teacher and a parent Mrs. Winans thought it was a hit.
“I think they loved it. I think it’s super-fast and would go over family time, after dinner. And it’s fun. Who doesn’t want to bang on a toy when you’re six or seven, or eight or forty!”
Overall Mrs. Winans' class gave it 4 stars.
Hungry Hungry Hippos is sold at most stores between $15 and $20. They also have a travel game that would be fun for long car rides.
