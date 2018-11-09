Toy Testers: Crystal Growing Kit

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -During Toy Testers we try to test some toys that are both fun and educational.
We tested this crystal growing kit with some fourth graders at Shawnee Elementary school and it was a mixed review.
"I collect crystals at home and i put them in my crystal collection," said one student, and if your child is already in to crystals this experiment will rock their world.
The kit comes with everything you need to make seven different crystals, one large, two mediums and four small ones.
The instructions that come with the kit are a little overwhelming to look at, the first thing I liked about this kit was there's an app you can download on a smart phone with easy to understand instructions.
"I think this will be fun for everybody because when you're finished you can have fun with the crystals," said another student.
For the first few crystals we followed the instructions and put the boiling water in first and then the powder but, we were having a hard time getting it all to mix in. So, on the last round we tried putting the powder in first then the water that seemed to come out a lot clearer.
After the solution cools down you can add the colors that's the part the students really seemed to enjoy.
The crystals take about a week to grow, so we went back and visited the class again to see how the crystals grew and it was a little disappointing.
The crystals didn’t look quite like the box said they would. “I thought it was pretty fun and cool and I’m kind of disappointed it didn’t work like it should.”
“I’d be very disappointed because I would feel like my child would be disappointed but these kids as usual proved me wrong and they liked it. But I wouldn’t have bought it, ” said Ms. Spring.
Making the crystals wasn’t messy but getting them out was another story, when we were done I had dye all over the place.
Ms. Spring wasn’t very impressed. “I would give it a one but since the kids liked it so much i would give it a 3.”
Overall the class gave it four and a half stars.
This is another toy I’ve seen at most stores in the $20 range.
