Toy Testers: Chow Crown

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - We try to teach our kids not to play with their food but Kelsey Anderson introduced us to a toy that encourages kids to do just that.
When you play this game you can really taste the victory.
We tested Chow Crown out on some second graders at Perryville Elementary school.
“It’s a fun game to play with your family and you get to spend time with your family,” said one student.
The object of the game is simple, catch the food on the spinning crown, whoever catches the most wins.
We did have some difficulty getting started, one student reminded me it look awhile to get the crown on his head, “it took like ten minutes.”
But once we figured out the best way to fit the crown it worked for everyone, even Principal Emily Koenig.
“It was tougher than it looks,” Koenig said.
Unlike other food games she said she liked that you can put whatever you want on the forks, but you have to be careful with what you choose.
"We had a kiddo that got a couple marshmallows I was worried about her choking because there are several things going in the mouth and you know a kid they want to to win the game so they are going through and shoving as much as they can in,” said Koenig.
Even though only one person can play at a time, the game did induce a lot of belly laughs..
Overall the students at Perryville Elementary gave Chow Crown, 3.5 stars.
Chow crown is sold at most stores in the $15 range.
