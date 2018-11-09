Southeast MO State’s MBA program receives big honor

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University’s MBA Program is ranked among the nation’s outstanding business schools by The Princeton Review.
University officials say the rankings reflect the Southeast MBA Program’s growing reputation as a top-tier institution in the state as well as nationwide. Princeton Review included only three Missouri schools in its 2019 Best Business School rankings – Southeast’s Harrison College of Business and Computing, the Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis, and the Trulaske College of Business at the University of Missouri.
The education services company profiles the school in its 2019 annual business school rankings.
According to Robert Franek, Princeton Review editor-in-chief:
“We recommend Southeast Missouri State University as one of the best to earn an MBA. We chose the 252 on-campus MBA programs schools on this list based on our high regard for their academics and our assessment of institutional data we collect from the schools. We also solicited and greatly respect the opinions of 18,400 students attending these schools who reported on their experiences at their schools on our 80-question student survey.”
The Princeton Review’s on-campus MBA survey asked students at the 252 business schools about their school’s academics, student body and campus life as well as about themselves and their career plans. The student surveys that were used for this edition were conducted in the 2015-16, 2016-17, and 2017-18 academic years.
“To be included in this list of top-tier institutions is a big deal to us," said Dr. Jim Caldwell, director of Graduate Business and Computing Studies in Southeast’s Harrison College of Business and Computing. “It is a recognition of the relentless quest for excellence by our 29 graduate-faculty to provide our students with the very best. It speaks to the quality relationships with our engaged alumni who refer their life-long-learning colleagues to us, teach with us in the classroom, help develop cutting-edge curriculum, and mentor our students.”
The Princeton Review’s business school profiles have sections on academics, student life, admissions information and graduates’ employment data. In the profile on Southeast’s MBA Program, the Princeton Review editors describe the school as providing “a top-notch education at an affordable price.” Additional comments in the rankings referred to Southeast as “an inexpensive public school. The University provides an excellence bang for your buck,’ yet doesn’t skimp on a quality education.”
MBA students say the program participants are more diverse and the atmosphere is more collaborative than competitive.
The school profiles in this year’s rankings have five categories of ratings that The Princeton Review tallies based on institutional data it collected during the 2017-2018 academic year and/or its on-campus MBA student survey. Among them are Academic Experience, Admissions Selectivity, Career, Professors Interesting and Professors Accessible.
The Princeton Review does not rank the on-campus MBA programs from 1 to 252, or name one business school best overall. Instead, Best Business Schools publishes rankings in several categories along with detailed profiles of the schools.
