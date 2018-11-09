SIUC students pay parking tickets with peanut butter

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - For today only, students at Southern Illinois University Carbondale had the unique opportunity to kill two birds with, well, two jars of peanut butter, and pay their parking tickets while they helped fill the SIU Food Pantry.
“We thought this was a very interesting way to give back,” said Chief of University Police, Ben Newman.
Newman said they got the idea from following a model of other schools.
He also said that students can only exchange 32 oz. of peanut butter in exchange for lifting up to a $35 parking ticket. No other canned goods were accepted, not even jelly.
“We decided peanut butter instead of other items because peanut butter lasts a long time, it’s protein, and the food pantry can always use more peanut butter,” he said.
Students like Jacob Lorenz think this is a good way for students to feel less salty with parking services after getting a ticket.
“I think it’s a good way to get students involved because parking tickets have been a big issue with some students," he said.
Thomas Becker takes note of the money he’s saving while helping out a good cause.
“Saving $30 is nice,” he said, “SIU doing their own version of donating, especially before Thanksgiving time, is definitely a good cause.”
Chief Newman said this was the first year they’ve offered this kind of deal at parking services. If it’s successful, he hopes to do it again next year.
