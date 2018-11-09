SIC Veterans Day ceremony held in Harrisburg, IL

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) - Retired United States Army First Sergeant John Okerson was the keynote speaker at the Veterans Recognition Ceremony at Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg on November 9.
“It is American veterans who have made America safe,” said Okerson. “Veterans have accomplished remarkable things throughout our nation’s history. America would not be America without veterans. Period.”
The National Anthem was sung by SIC student Braden Cummins and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by the Pre-K class of the Mary Jo Oldham Center for Child Study.
According to SIC, 45 veterans and dependents of veterans currently attend SIC using veteran education benefits.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.