Sewer system smoke testing scheduled in Carterville, IL

CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) - The City of Carterville, Illinois is scheduled to begin smoke testing the sanitary sewer system in some areas of the city.
According to the City’s Facebook page, crews will begin the smoke test the week of Nov. 12 through the 16 between Howerton St. South to Old Route 13.
Those who see smoke in their homes, business, or coming from their yards are asked to contact the City of Carterville Water and Sewer Department at 618-985-2011.
