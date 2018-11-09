Seat belt usage in MO rising

Missouri (KFVS) - More Missourians are buckling up when they hit the road, but numbers show the state is still lagging behind the national average.
According to a new report from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), 87.1 percent of Missourians are using a safety belt. Ten years ago it was only 60 percent.
The national average for seat belt usage is 89.7 percent according to MoDOT.
MoDOT reports that 61 percent of the state’s deadly traffic crashes in 2017 involved a passenger or driver who was not wearing a seat belt.
The report on Missouri seat belt usage also broke down the following data:
- Passengers and females traveling in cars buckle up often.
- Occupants of SUVs and minivans had a higher rate of seat belt usage at 86.5 percent.
- Pick-up truck drivers and passengers buckle-up at a lower rate. Their usage is at 71 percent.
- Data for the report was recorded from 560 sites within 28 counties in the state on more than 135,00 vehicle occupants.
Missouri is reportedly one of 15 sates with only a secondary seat belt law.
