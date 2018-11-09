Pink Up: New heart-sparing techniques for breast cancer patients

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Improved techniques and new technology are being implemented at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau to spare the heart during breast cancer radiation.
There are now three different techniques that can help breast cancer patients protect their heart while receiving more localized treatment. Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Benjamin Goodman, said with older techniques, especially when treating the left breast, if you’re not careful you can treat through the heart.
“We know radiation can cause heart disease on down the road and impact the valve in the heart and blood vessels as well,” said Goodman. “Initially that can cause fluid build up on the heart and long term can cause coronary heart disease.”
The first technique is called deep inspiratory breath hold.
“We have the patient take a deep breath in so it pulls the heart down and away from the breast,” explained Goodman. It will also raise the chest wall and the breast away from the other critical structures. With that, we can treat the breast and give a minimal dose to the heart."
Dr. Goodman said the patient usually holds their breath for 20 to 30 seconds.
The second technique is called volumetric modulated arc-therapy. Dr. Goodman said computer algorithms allow the doctors to come in from multiple different arc angles and still be able to treat the breast, but go around the heart and lung. This allows doctors to shape the beam so you can just treat the breast and decrease the chance of the cancer coming back, all while sparing the heart.
The third technique is prone positioning.
“This is kind of a low-tech technique we are able to use where we have the patient laying on a prone breast board and we let gravity do the work,” explained Goodman. “We have an opening for the breast we are treating, to be able to fall through the board. It will pull it away from the lung and the heart and we can treat the breast and spare those organs.”
Dr. Goodman said newer studies where they look at treating patients with older techniques show one-third of the time within six month patients can show cardiac defects. He said with these three newer techniques zero patients will have cardiac defects. Another benefit is the radiation treatment can be shortened by about two weeks because the new technology allows them to increase the dose per day of radiation.
