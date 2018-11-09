Hundreds of migrants leave Mexico City headed for border

Central American migrants who are part of a group from different countries who banded together on their journey north for safety, and pooled their money to buy two tents, play with a soccer ball as another scrubs his shoes clean with a toothbrush, at the sports complex where thousands of migrants have been camped out for several days in Mexico City, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. About 500 Central American migrants headed out of Mexico City on Friday to embark on the longest and most dangerous leg of their journey to the U.S. border, while thousands more were waiting one day more at a massive improvised shelter. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)