Medicine disposal bags available in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is making a way to get rid of unwanted medications.
The sheriff’s office has partnered with the Southeast Prevention Resource Center to distribute the special disposal bags.
The bags hold up to 45 pills, 6 ounces of liquid, or 6 patches along with some tap water into the bag, which neutralizes the drugs.
The bags can be tossed out with your normal trash.
They’re available at the sheriff’s office free of charge.
