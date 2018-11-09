Man sentenced to life in prison for child molestation crime in Stoddard Co., MO

STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A man in has been given a life sentence in Stoddard County, Missouri for child molestation crimes according to the prosecuting attorney.
On Wednesday, Nov. 7 Chad M. Anderson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the crime of child molestation in the first degree.
According to officials at the attorney’s office no details of the crime are being released by the office.
Officials said this is due to the sensitive nature of the crime and to protect the identity of victims.
