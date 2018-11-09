Landlord arrested after shooting at vehicle

PILOT OAK, KY (KFVS) - A landlord is accused of shooting at a vehicle three times in the Pilot Oak community.
According to the sheriff’s office, Richard Jackson, 71, was disgruntled with renters.
Around 12:22 p.m. on November 8, deputies responded to the 1200 block of Almus Road where they learned Jackson reportedly shot at a vehicle three times.
Two bullets hit the lower fender near the rear tire.
The vehicle’s owner was not injured.
Jackson was booked into the Graves County Jail on Wanton Endangerment and Criminal Mischief charges.