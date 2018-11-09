KSP arrests Graves Co. man for inappropriate relationship with student

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Graves County man is facing charges for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
According to Kentucky State Police, they received a complaint from a school resource officer at Graves County High School.
School officials said they had learned of a possible inappropriate relationship between a 16-year-old student and an adult.
David S. Darnell, 28, was arrested and charged with Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Minor U/18 (Class C Felony), Unlawful Transaction with a Minor 1st degree-illegal sex act U/18 (Class C Felony), and Possess/View Matter Portray Sexual Performance by a Minor (Class D Felony).
Kentucky State Police Trooper Brian Luckett is continuing this investigation.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.