KSP arrests Graves Co. man for inappropriate relationship with student

David S. Darnell, 28, was arrested and charged (Source: Graves County Jail)
By Kaylie Ross | November 9, 2018 at 4:28 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 4:47 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Graves County man is facing charges for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to Kentucky State Police, they received a complaint from a school resource officer at Graves County High School.

School officials said they had learned of a possible inappropriate relationship between a 16-year-old student and an adult.

David S. Darnell, 28, was arrested and charged with Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Minor U/18 (Class C Felony), Unlawful Transaction with a Minor 1st degree-illegal sex act U/18 (Class C Felony), and Possess/View Matter Portray Sexual Performance by a Minor (Class D Felony).

Kentucky State Police Trooper Brian Luckett is continuing this investigation.

