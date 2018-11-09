1 killed in early morning fiery crash in Jackson Co., IL

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - One person has died after a crash in Jackson County, Illinois.
Early Friday morning at Nov. 9 around 2:12 a.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police and DuQuoin Police Department responded to a report of a single vehicle traffic crash on West Rd north of Dowell.
After investigating, officials found a vehicle had been traveling south on West Rd. when it left the roadway and hit a guardrail of a bridge.
The driver became trapped in the vehicle and it caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead by the Jackson County Coroner at the scene.
Their identity is not being revealed at this time pending family notification.
Dowell Fire Department, Elkville Fire Department and DuQuoin Fire Department assisted online.
The investigation into the crash in ongoing.
