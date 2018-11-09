Juveniles break in to Pinckeyville drug store

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL (KFVS) - Two juveniles broke in to a Pinckneyville drug store on Tuesday, Oct. 30.
According to Pinckneyville Police Chief JOhn Griffin, the drive-up window was broken and the front window at Stotlar Drug Store was broken into.
Two juveniles made entry into the business and were wearing masks.
After entering the business, both were scared off by the alarm,
The juveniles have been charged with burglary and additional charges are pending with one of the juveniles.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.