IL First Lady launches Holiday Hero Drive for military members

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - Illinois First Lady Diana Rauner has kicked off the 2018 Holiday Hero Drive that sends cards and socks to Illinois service men and women.
It is in partnership with the USO, Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Illinois Governors Mansion Association.
Cards and socks also can be dropped off at one of more than 80 local Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) veteran service officer locations around the state or, at the Governor’s Mansion, 410 E. Jackson St., Springfield.
The IDVA runs 49 full-time and 35 part-time offices in 80 out of Illinois’ 102 counties.
The offices are staffed by more than 60 individual Veteran Service Officers. Locations can be found here.
Cards and socks can also be mailed now through Nov. 20 to the following address:
USO of Illinois – Holiday Hero Drive 333 N. Michigan Ave. Suite 2226 Chicago, IL 60601
