Heartland Trooper, sheriff’s office lieutenant to be awarded MO Public Safety medals

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson will present several first responders, including a Heartland Trooper and a Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant, with Missouri Public Safety medals in on Tuesday, November 13.
Trooper Ryan Windham with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E will be awarded the Public Safety Medal of Merit in Jefferson City, Mo.
Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant David Watkins, Jr. will be awarded the Medal of Valor in St. Louis, Mo. He was nominated by Interim Sheriff Branden Caid for his bravery in responding to a shooting in Wyatt, Mo.
Other medal recipients in Jefferson City include:
Medal of Valor:
- Corporal Logan Benjamin - Vandalia Police Department
- Corrections Officer Michelle Vogel - Missouri Department of Corrections
Public Safety Medal of Merit:
- Officer Christopher Papineau - Columbia Police Department
Hall of Fame Award:
- Chief of Department (retired) David Hall - Springfield Fire Department
Governor’s Medal:
- Shawn Bice, Chris Brockelbank, Jeremiah D. Jones and M. Corbin Thompson - West Plains Fire Department
- Christopher Kimes and Tyler Pond - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G
- Chris Bell, Gary Brower, Matt Cockrum, Richie Hammon, Grant Sholes and Kurt Wilbanks - West Plains Fire Department
Public Safety Civilian Partnership Award:
- Charles Barney and Sandra Straw - nominated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol
- Cary Stewart - nominated by the West Plains Fire Department
Other medal recipients in St. Louis include:
Medal of Valor:
- Captain Leon Whitener III - St. Louis Fire Department
Director’s Leadership Medal:
- Chief Frank Mininni - Normandy Police Department
Governor’s Medal:
- Private Louis Bollasina, Private Paul Clark, Captain Larry Conley, Private Marquis Hayes, Captain Michael Hostetler, Private Joe Johnson, Private Tim Mahnken, Private Jeff Ronshausen, Private Dale Schultz, Private Tim Schultz, Battalion Chief Gary Steffans, Private Galen Taylor, Private John Vallero, Captain Joe Waring, EMT Andrew Beasley, Paramedic Daniel Goldfield, Paramedic Dustin Lammert, EMT Antuan Knox, Paramedic Supervisor Colin McCoy, Paramedic Cameron Morton, EMT Nicholas Spiess, EMT Norman Walker, Paramedic James Wilson and Fire Equipment Dispatcher Angela Williams - St. Louis Fire Department
Public Safety Civilian Partnership Award:
- Raymond Rayford - nominated by the St. Louis Fire Department
The medals are for life-saving or extraordinary acts beyond the call of duty to protect the public during 2017. The Governor will also present three civilians with awards for their exceptional acts to help public safety responders in 2017.
The presentation will be at 10:30 a.m. at the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Training Academy Gymnasium in Jefferson City. A second ceremony honoring other award winners will be held at the Harris-Stowe State University Henry Givens Administration Building in St. Louis on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
