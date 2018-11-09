Gov. Parson to go to Mizzou to honor veterans

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be honoring veterans across the state this weekend in observance of Veterans Day.
Parson will be at the Military Appreciation Game as Mizzou takes on Vanderbilt.
Later, he will address 650 military members and their families from Whiteman Air Force Base.
On Sunday, the governor will host a “Salute to Service” Tailgate to honor veterans before the Chiefs NFL game in Kansas City.
Parson will be joining 150 service members and the Fort Leonard Wood Army Color Guard in holding a large American Flag on the field during the anthem at Arrowhead Stadium.
On Monday, Governor Parson will be speaking at the Mountain Grove High School’s Veterans Days Celebration and participate in the groundbreaking for the Wright County Area Veterans Memorial Wall at Cedar Center Park in Mountain Grove.
